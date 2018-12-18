OKC Food Pantry Truck Stolen
OKLAHOMA CITY - Last year alone, Reaching Our City's food pantry served over 20,000 people by providing food for those who need it.
They serve ten zip codes of Northwest Oklahoma City at their 7710 NW 10th Street location. But to get the food to the community, it has to be picked up.
For the past year, Reaching Our City has used a box truck they purchased, to pick up the pantry's fresh produce, dairy and meat.
“That box truck makes about four trips every day, three or four days a week to bring back that fresh food,” Kenneth Couchman, Director of Administration for Reaching Our City, said.
But he quickly realized Sunday morning, that their white, 2006 Ford Econoline box truck, with Oklahoma license plate FXU 955, was stolen from its parking space in their lot.
Now the food pantry is relying on smaller and less efficient passenger vans.
But the team is optimistic.
“So Christmas is the season of miracles. We believe that in our hearts. That's why we do the work we do. Maybe this Christmas it will be a miracle that we recover this box truck and have it back in service,” Couchman said.
They're also hopeful that someone in the community may have extra resources to meet this charity's needs until they can recover the stolen property.
Couchman says that in the almost 17 years of the pantry's existence they've never had to close their doors to the public.
They've overcome all obstacles thrown their way, this being no exception.
If you happen to see the stolen cargo truck, you’re asked to contact Oklahoma City Police.