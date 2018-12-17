News
Chuck Norris Attends Grand Opening Of ShowBiz Cinema In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Legendary Actor and tough guy Chuck Norris was in Edmond Monday night.
Norris helped open the new 65,000 square foot ShoBiz Cinemas at I-35 and Covell.
The development was a high priority for Mayor Charles Lamb. Lamb died last Tuesday, after feeling ill at the city council meeting Monday.
His family insisted on attending the ShoBiz ribbon cutting after his funeral Monday afternoon.
“It’s a nice bookend to have this open after today,” said Lamb’s son Erik. “It’s been a rough week, and we’re gonna continue to have rough weeks, but this is a nice bookend to what we had to deal with, and it’s nice to see everybody here that knew my father, sharing their love with us.”