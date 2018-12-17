Showbiz Cinema Opens In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A big party is underway in Edmond to celebrate the opening of the New ShowBiz Cinemas.
Oklahoma native and Hollywood star, Chuck Norris attended the ribbon cutting.
A private reception took place before everyone made their way outside for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
This is just the third ShowBiz entertainment center, and the only one outside of Texas.
“We’ve really combined the things that work best at our other locations here so Edmond’s really getting the best of the best,” explained Beth Miska, the Director of Marketing for ShowBiz Cinemas as she gave a tour of the 65,000 entertainment center.
The entertainment center includes an arcade that has 50 different types of interactive games, a bowling alley with table service from the café, a coffee and ice cream bar and a full bar.
“You can bring your drink into the theatre,” explained Miska.
You can also bring food from the cafe into the theatre or make a quick stop at the self-serve concession stand.
“We have over 50 different selections of candy, so it’s not just Twizzlers and Milk Duds," she said.
All the theatres have electric reclining seats. And at 70 feet wide and 40 feet tall, Showbiz boasts one of the biggest screens in Oklahoma.
Construction has been underway since the summer, but ShowBiz says they have been working with city leaders on coming to Edmond for much longer. The city offered Showbiz $4.8 million dollars for the starring role in the development at I-35 and Covell.
There is a VIP only event Monday before the center opens to the public Tuesday.