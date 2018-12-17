News
Teen In Critical Condition, Firefighter Injured In SW OKC Mobile Home Fire
Monday, December 17th 2018, 4:23 AM CST
A teen was taken to the hospital following an overnight mobile home fire in SW Oklahoma City.
The home is in the 2100 block of South MacArthur Blvd. in the Golden Oaks Mobile Home Park. The fire began just before 3 a.m. Monday.
According to firefighters, the girl received CPR at the scene and was taken to Children’s Hospital for further care and evaluation. She is currently in critical condition after suffering burns in the blaze.
A firefighter suffered a back injury at the scene, according to authorities. The firefighter was taken to the hospital by Oklahoma City Fire Department staff and the firefighter's family was notified.
Investigators are at the scene attempting to determine the cause of the blaze.