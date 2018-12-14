News
Crews Respond To Head-On Collision In SW OKC
Friday, December 14th 2018, 6:48 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Multiple crews are responding to a head-on collision in Southwest Oklahoma City, Friday night.
According to officials, the accident took place near Southwest 15th Street and South Mustang Road.
Oklahoma City police and Fire are responding to the scene.
Scanner traffic indicates that one person was under full cardiac arrest.
Two EMSA units have been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.