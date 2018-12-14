Body Found In Trunk Of Car In Walmart Parking Lot
Florida police are investigating are a body was discovered in the truck of a vehicle at a Miami Walmart.
“You could smell it,” said shopper Amia Saletobic. “It smelled horrible.”
Police say a body was found in the trunk of a car parked in a Walmart parking lot at 13600 SW 288th Street in Homestead.
“I can’t imagine what his family is going through right now,” said Saletobic. “It truly is a heartbreaking story.”
Police say they received a call from a frantic man who’d followed the white Honda Accord from Monroe County to the Walmart located off 137th Avenue in Homestead.
That man has been desperately trying to find his brother, police say. He reported his brother missing on Tuesday.
“He’s pretty convinced that this vehicle is the vehicle that belongs to his brother,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas.
In video from Chopper 4, a man is seen handcuffed and being placed into the back of a police cruiser.
Also seen in the video, a handcuffed woman with bright pink hair being taken out of a police car and investigators taking pictures of her next to the CSI van.
Police say three people in the car, two men and a woman, were detained.
Police haven’t said if the man who made the call knows them or if they are strangers.
Now, authorities are waiting on the medical examiner to identify the body.