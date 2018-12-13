News
Teen Suspect Dead In Shooting At Indiana School, Police Say
Thursday, December 13th 2018, 9:57 AM CST
Updated:
A shooting at a middle school in Indiana left a teenage suspect dead, the Indiana State Police said Thursday morning. The school district in Richmond, Indiana, said that all students were safe at Dennis Intermediate School.
The school teaches grades 5 through 8, according to the school district's website. The district said on Twitter that students were being transported to Richmond High School.
Parents were directed to pick up their children at the performing arts center at the high school.