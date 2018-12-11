News
Suspect In Custody After 15-Year-Old Tulsa Girl Shot To Death
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa Police have a suspect in custody in the death of 15-year-old Britney Urena, according to Homicide Sergeant Brandon Watkins. Urena was shot to death at the Belmont Apartments on Sunday.
Detectives say the shooting was first reported as a suicide, but evidence shows Urena did not shoot herself. They say they interviewed several witnesses and some of them indicate the shooting may have been accidental.
Detectives said there were several people inside the apartment when the gun went off. Some stayed to talk to officers while others ran off.
Sawyer Buccy met with Britney's cousin to learn more about the young victim.