Small Dog Killed During Tulsa Home Invasion
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two men are in the Tulsa jail in connection to a Tulsa home invasion and shooting at the Bristol Park Apartments. Fortunately, the residents at the home weren't hurt, but the case has outraged many people because a small dog was killed during the crime.
Police said several people entered the apartment near 41st and Garnett early Thursday morning. The suspects were armed, and the people inside the apartment were also armed.
There was an exchange of gunfire, and one of the suspects was hit several times. There was a trail of blood outside the apartment, and police tracked the wounded suspect to a local hospital.
The residents owned a small terrier dog named Rezz, and they told police she lunged at the intruders when they came into the residence. Rezz was killed in the crossfire.
Case Vermaire and Trevor George have been arrested in connection to the home invasion. The third person, whose name hasn't been released, is recovering at the hospital.