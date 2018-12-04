News
Missing Stillwater Man Found Deceased
STILLWATER - The Stillwater Police Department says the body of an elderly man reported missing in late November has been discovered.
Donald Lee Spurrier, 87, was last seen by a family member on November 20. He was driving his Ford F-150.
The family was concerned because they said Spurrier was often forgetful and sometimes confused.
Monday, December 3, Stillwater police were following up on a lead when they discovered Spurrier’s pickup stuck in the mud near State Highway 18 and VFW Road in southeast Pawnee County.
Police said a body believed to be Spurrier’s was found lying near the pickup.
The Stillwater Police Department says there were no signs of foul play.