News
Stillwater Man Reported Missing, Last Seen On Nov. 20
Thursday, November 29th 2018, 5:11 PM CST
Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - A Stillwater man has been reported missing and has been missing for more than nine days.
Donald Lee Spurrier, 87, was last seen about noon on Nov. 20 at Hobby Lobby in Stillwater by a family member.
Spurrier is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds and has white hair and green eyes, police said.
He drives a red, 2004 Ford F-150 crew cab with Oklahoma license plat number CLL-311. The pickup does not have a bed cover anymore.
Spurrier's family said he is often forgetful and sometimes confused.
Police do not think Spurrier has nay personal identification in his possession.
Anyone with information about Spurrier's whereabouts is asked to call Stillwater police at 405-372-4171.