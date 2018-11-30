Family Of Langston Shooting Victim Pleading For Information
LANGSTON, Oklahoma - The murder of a man gunned down in Langston last month remains unsolved more than a month after the crime.
On October 20, 19-year-old Brandon Dupree was shot and killed at a party off Langston University's campus.
OSBI investigators say no witnesses have come forward or cooperated with questioning, despite the murder of Dupree happening in a crowd of hundreds.
“Out of the close to 200 to 300 people that were at the party, we have had zero individuals come forward with information about the shooting,” OSBI Special Agent Michael Dean said.
Dean says in a crowded party, someone definitely saw something, and video was likely taken at some point.
“How a man can lay there dying after being shot and witnessed by so many people and again, zero people come forward willing to give a statement, willing to give any type of information? To me, it’s is an atrocity,” Dean said.
Dupree's family has been suffering from that atrocity for a month.
“I’ve got to spend the holidays without my baby. Please, anybody with information, would you please come forward?” Dupree’s mother Bonita Martin said.
The OSBI has upped the reward for information from $1000 to $5000.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Dean says someone must come forward in order for Dupree’s family to move forward.
“She had to go through Thanksgiving without having some closure. I want to get her closure by Christmas, and so I need the public's help,” Dean said.