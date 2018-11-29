News
OSBI Increases Reward Amount For Information Concerning Langston Murder
Thursday, November 29th 2018, 1:38 PM CST
Updated:
LANGSTON, Oklahoma - The reward for information concerning a Langston homicide has been raised from $1,000 to $5,000.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for information concerning the death of 19-year-old Brandon Dupree.
Dupree was shot and killed on Oct. 20 at a party outside of Langston University. He was not a Langston student.
Agents said witnesses have been reluctant to come forward and the investigation has since slowed down.
Dupree's family is asking for the public's help in solving the murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.