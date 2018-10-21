News - Breaking News
OSBI Investigating Deadly Shooting At Langston Party
Sunday, October 21st 2018, 12:31 PM CDT
Updated:
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Langston Police Department with a shooting that left one person dead.
The shooting occurred during a party late Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Langston Center located in the 200 block of Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, authorities said. About 150 people attended the party.
According to report, the deceased victim, now identified as Brandon DuPree,19, was shot in the chest. DuPree died while being airlifted to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
Authorities say the victim was not a student of Langston University.
OSBI is asking for the public’s help in solving this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact authorities.