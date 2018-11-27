News
Police: Tulsa Homeowner Fatally Shoots Intruder
Tuesday, November 27th 2018, 9:31 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa homeowner has shot and killed a possible intruder, Tulsa Police say.
It happened Tuesday morning near 49th and Lewis. Police are investigating the shooting which took place in the 4900 block of South Columbia Avenue.
The homeowner said he heard a man breaking into a bathroom window, officers said. Police said the resident then got a gun and shot the suspect who died.
Police say there was a similar shooting at the same location in October 2013.
In the 2013 incident, detectives say the same homeowner shot an intruder who survived.