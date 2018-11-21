Man Who Managed Roy Clark For 59 Years, Looks Back On His Career
TULSA, Oklahoma - Jim Halsey managed Roy Clark's career for 59 years. and has been helping coordinate his Memorial service on Wednesday.
I sat down with Hulsey to talk about the 26-year old musician he met in 1959.
He says while the Washington D.C. native wanted to be a professional baseball player and actually was a boxer for awhile, music was Clark's true calling and passion.
Halsey says that passion will be celebrated during his memorial service.
"Great talent for sure, yes, but above that he was a great human being. and it's our time at any type of memorial service to give thanks and express gratitude for his being and him being in the world with us," said Jim Halsey.
Halsey says that despite international fame, Roy Clark remained down-to-earth and was the same guy at the top of his career that he was when they met in this month of November, 1959.