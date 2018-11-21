Remembering Country Music Legend Roy Clark
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Thousands are expected to gather in Broken Arrow this morning to remember the life of country music star Roy Clark.
Clark died Thursday, November 15th.
They are calling it "Roy Clark's Celebration of Life" memorial and it takes place at Rhema Bible Church at 1025 West Kenosha in Broken Arrow at 11 a.m.
Roy Clark died at his Tulsa home at the age of 85 from complications of pneumonia.
He was was known for playing the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. Clark hits include "Yesterday When I was Young" and "Honeymoon Feeling."
Roy Clark also headlined the TV show "Hee Haw" for nearly a quarter century. He also wowed audiences with performances all over the world and only recently stopped performing. Some big names are expected to pay tribute to Roy Clark including Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Larry and Rudy Gaitlin.
Clark was named Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards in 1973 and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.
He was also a Grammy winner and a member of the Grand Ole Opry, but he'll be remembered for the way he treated people and what he did to give back.
"And he was the exact same way in person as he was in television, and funny and clever and creative just an incredible talent," said Jeff Moore with the OK Pop Museum.
Instead of flowers, Clark's family is asking that all contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. That's a group that Roy Clark worked with and supported.
Wednesday's service is open to the public. If you can't make it to the church, News On 6 will stream it on our app.