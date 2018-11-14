Cali. Shooting Survivors And Wildfire Evacuees Return Home To Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Among the thousands of people evacuated from California, are two Pepperdine University Freshmen, who were complete strangers less than two weeks ago.
Janie Souza and Jake Nichols met at church in Southern California two Sundays ago.
Last Wednesday, they were both in “The Borderline” Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA when a gunman executed 12 people, and injured several others.
A day later, the two college students from Choctaw, and Stillwater respectively, also had to contend with wildfires that have forced those at Pepperdine University and the surrounding areas to evacuate.
Souza and Nichols returned home a week early for Thanksgiving break. And on Wednesday night, they attended the Thunder-Knicks game together.
“Entire neighborhoods are gone,” said Souza about things back in California. “It’s unbelievable.”
When Thunder Officials learned Souza and Nichols would be attending Wednesday night’s game, the team upgraded their seats. And we hear they may have even gotten a visit from “Rumble.”