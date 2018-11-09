Meanwhile, the intensifying Woolsey Fire in Oak Park, northwest of Los Angeles, quadrupled in size in just hours, reports CBS News' John Blackstone. It's already burned dozens of homes and threatens 30,000 more. The conditions there are bone dry and erratic winds with speeds ranging from 20 to 55 mph are rapidly fanning the flames.



Thirty-thousand people have been evacuated so far and the number of evacuees is expected to rise as embers push ahead of the fire. One evacuation center was even forced to close down as the flames spread.