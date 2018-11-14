Coffee Creek Developers Working On New Plans After City Council Denies Proposal
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Neighbors of the old Coffee Creek Golf Course are celebrating a small victory two years after it shut down. Tuesday night, Edmond City Council denied plans to develop the property.
The city council was divided on the issue, but members ended up voting in favor of the surrounding homeowners, who just want their way of life back. City councilors got an earful from numerous neighbors before denying the proposed plans.
Developers were hoping to build commercial businesses at the corner of Kelly and Coffee Creek, and replace the golf course with houses, town houses and green space with trails.
Edmond Planning Commission Chairman Barry Moore says, “I think what we learned from all this is that the citizens do have a say, and occasionally they can hold their hands up and say they won.”
An attorney for the developers tells News 9 they are disappointed that they spent so much time and money on these plans just to have them rejected. They still aim to build businesses on the corner, but they say after two years of trying to appease the community, they now just want to divide the course into hundreds of 50-foot plots for small homes with zero feet between them and the neighbors already there.
The original plan gave them 35 feet of space around their property lines.
“The existing homeowners are not going to be in favor of that,” says neighbor David Price, “and it’s going to be really hard to sell a tiny house next to our dream homes.”
Homeowners are still determined to reopen their golf course, somehow, as it is the main reason a majority of them moved to the neighborhood.
Price says, “I want to challenge them to work with us to come up with a solution that’s mutually beneficial, financially for them but aesthetically for us.”
Over the past two years, the course and old clubhouse has mostly fallen into disrepair.
“What a team of nine people used to do to maintain a golf course, one man has done an admirable job to try to keep the grass cut,” says Price.
With the property currently zoned for single family homes, however, city planners admit the developers' new plan would be hard to deny.
Moore says, “The likelihood that we’ll see someone playing golf out here is slim and none.”
The planning commission is prepared to accept a new proposal as soon as it is ready, but they anticipate another fight moving forward.