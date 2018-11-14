News
Edmond City Council Votes Against Proposed Coffee Creek Rezoning Effort
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond City Council voted against a rezoning request for the Coffee Creek Golf Course, Tuesday evening.
Councilors voted "no" to amending the Edmond Plan from Parks and Open Space and Single Family Residential to Planned Unit Development, south of Coffee Creek Road, east of Kelly Avenue.
The rezoning would have added retail and office space on the 189-acre plot.
The decision comes after the Planning Commission recommended approval of the redevelopment in a 3-1 vote.
Many residents have pushed back for months hoping to keep the golf course near their property.
The vote means the Coffee Creek area will remain zoned for a "single family dwellings."