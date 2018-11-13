Edmond City Council To Consider Golf Course Rezoning Request Tuesday
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond City Council will consider a rezoning request for the Coffee Creek Golf Course.
Many have pushed back for months hoping to keep a golf course near their property. But this has already gone through the Planning Commission.
The proposed development would include retail, office and residential space.
The former golf course has not been in use but homeowners are worried about losing it. Their concern is everything will be crammed into this 189-acre property.
Up through this point the Planning Commission recommended the necessary steps to approve the redevelopment in a 3 to 1 vote; that was back in October.
The City Council was supposed to consider this pretty quickly after but it was pushed back until Tuesday.
While all of this is going on, the Home Owners Association has been working on a lawsuit to fight the potential development.
At a hearing a county judge asked their legal team to re-file an amended petition with some more details. Now the developer has a chance to file another motion to dismiss or answer.
Tuesday night will be held at the City Council.
That meeting is set for tonight at 5:30.