State Medical Examiner Identifies Suspect Fatally Shot By OKC Police
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man fatally shot by Oklahoma City officers as 47-year-old Tony Mathis. The three officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.
Bullet markings and first aid devices are evidence left behind in an empty parking lot from the fatal shooting.
Police said Mathis was wanted for robbing a Metro PCS store only blocks away.
“The clerk at the store told them a black male came in with a handgun and robbed them of different items inside the store,” said Captain Bo Mathews, Oklahoma City Police Department.
The store employee threw a tracking device in the bag.
Less than 20 minutes later, officers located Mathis at a convenience store near Southeast 44th Street and Byers Avenue. Mathis ran across the street to an empty building after being confronted by officers.
A preliminary review of the officer's body cameras indicates they gave commands for the armed man to drop a weapon.
“We know they were yelling drop the gun, don’t reach for it,” said Mathews. “We knew that terminology was being used.”
Based on crime scene markings on a building at the scene, officers fired at Mathis at least seven times. Police said Mathis died at the hospital Monday night.
Investigators are now determining how a silver SUV that was at the convenience store is linked to the robbery, and if more people were involved.
Soon, they will also know what happened between Mathis and the three officers.
“They get interviewed in two days,” said Mathews. “We’ll know more then.”
Police are also investigating an officer-involved shooting from Saturday. The suspect survived, and three officers are on paid administrative leave.