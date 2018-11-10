Man Hospitalized After Officer-Involved Shooting In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening, officials confirm.
According to authorities, the incident took place near the 300 block of Southwest 59th Street.
At 5:44 p.m. Oklahoma City Police received a call at about a man with a gun.
Officers encountered the suspect in a field behind the building. Police said they tried to calm the suspect down for about 30 minutes before things escalated.
The suspect eventually presented his gun, which led to three officers firing at him, officials said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
"There was about six officers that were out witnessing this," said Captain Bo Matthwes. "They were out there covering him as he was in the field trying to deescalate it and talk him out from not presenting his weapon."
The three officers who fired their weapons will be put on administrative leave pending the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.