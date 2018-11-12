Community Steps Up After Fire Destroys Cashion Ag Student Barn
CASHION, Oklahoma - The Cashion School District’s Agricultural Department is moving forward from a devastating fire. The blaze destroyed one of the Ag buildings on Saturday.
Students, their families and staff watched the building burn as Cashion fire crews fought the flames.
“To just have to sit there and know there’s nothing I could do,” said Keegan Hertensen, Cashion Ag student. “Was something really hard.”
Hertensen lost a goat, pig and sheep, not to mention countless hours of work.
She has been prepping the animals for upcoming shows.
“It’s a good five to six hours every day that I spend up there,” said Hertensen. “Between all of my animals just working everything.”
The 30-year-old barn also held equipment and feed worth thousands of dollars.
“All we know at this point is that it was an electrical fire,” said Stephanie Payne, Cashion Ag teacher. “We are not sure what sparked it.”
Payne said word got out to the local Ag community and within hours of the fire donations were on their way.
“We have been blessed by the community,” said Payne. “That has been willing to donate animals, supplies, money, whatever is that we need.”
She plans to pick up the donated animals this week and find them temporary shelter.
The district also learned Monday morning that insurance will cover everything that was destroyed.
What they thought was a total loss is actually a new beginning.
“We’re going to come back bigger and better than we were before,” said Payne.
“We can look forward to the future,” said Hertensen. “And look forward to rebuilding that barn and having that benefit students in the years to come.”
The district expects to tear down the building and rebuild as soon as possible.