Agriculture Barn And All Livestock Destroyed In Fire At Cashion Public School
Fire officials say students of Cashion Public Schools have lost years of hard work after a fire destroyed the agriculture building, and all the livestock inside Saturday.
Cashion Firefighters responded to the barn fire Saturday, Nov. 10, just before 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported that there was smoke showing from all corners of the building.
Multiple agencies responded and assisted. After nearly 20 minutes the fire was contained, officials said.
The school is now accepting donations. Donations can be made at the main office of the school, or the Cashion Bank in reference to Cashion FFA.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.