Family Speaks On Victim's Recovery After Deadly Head-On Collision In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is still recovering at OU Medical Center after being involved in a head-on collision last week.
It happened on Northeast 23rd Street near Bryant Avenue on Monday, November 5. Two cars were involved, including a taxi cab, and four people total.
The passenger in the taxi, Robert Downs, was ejected but taken to the hospital.
News 9 spoke with Downs' wife, Connie. She said her husband has a broken jaw and other internal injuries doctors are still trying to determine how to treat.
Connie also said her husband had already undergone several surgeries but still had more to go.
Police said the driver of the other car, 48-year-old Charles Greenfield, showed signs of being on PCP. Downs' family told News 9 they can't understand how someone could get behind the wheel impaired.
"It's not fair," said Connie. "If you're under the influence you shouldn't be driving, cause it's not fair. It's crazy."
Two people, the taxi driver and Greenfield's passenger, have died because of the accident.
Greenfield is also still in the hospital, but police said once he is released he will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple felony convictions.
There is a GoFundMe account set up for the Downs if anyone wants to contribute.