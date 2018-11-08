Passenger Remembers OKC Taxi Driver Involved In Deadly Crash
OKLAHOMA CITY - The driver accused of causing a deadly head-on crash Monday morning near Northeast 23rd and Bryant Avenue has a long history of driving under the influence.
Officers at the crash scene reported Charles Greenfield, 48, showed signs of being on PCP.
The suspect's passenger and the driver of the other vehicle 78-year-old Neil Thurston died from injuries.
Thurston was a long-time metro cab driver who touched many lives. One of his passengers is saddened by his sudden passing.
“The world’s short a very, very good person,” said Heather DeLeon, cab passenger.
For a year-and-a-half DeLeon started every morning greeting her cab driver, Thurston.
“He would say, there’s that beautiful smile,” said DeLeon. “It was just really nice to have something in the morning. Every morning, I looked forward to him.”
Monday morning, she did not have a chance to say hi or goodbye.
“Didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said DeLeon.
Thurston was hit head-on by Greenfield’s vehicle. Officers said Greenfield had a strong chemical odor, aggressive behavior and showed no pain, despite having a fractured femur.
Greenfield's passenger died at the scene and Thurston died on Tuesday.
“It’s really just a shame,” said DeLeon. “It’s a senseless act by somebody that just didn’t care.”
She said most Thurston's customers are elderly. He was more than their cab driver, he would help them with daily errands.
“That’s what makes me the most sad,” said DeLeon. “Is that there are little old ladies out there that don’t have someone helping them.”
She is also angry. She wants Greenfield to face the maximum punishment.
“You get into a car and you’ve done drugs, and you understand the fact that you could kill somebody,” said DeLeon. “That’s premeditated, that is premeditated. That to me is first-degree murder.”
Greenfield is still in the hospital. Police said once he is released, he will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple felony complaints.
A court document filed by police indicates Greenfield has had three prior DUIs, several felony convictions and his driver’s license had been suspended since 2006.