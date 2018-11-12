Rain, Snow Falling As First Winter Storm Of 2018 Impacts Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - The first winter storm of 2018 will make its way to Oklahoma, Monday.
Snow will dramatically increase overnight across western, northern and central parts of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma City metro will see snow beginning at 5-7 a.m. and will continue all morning. Oklahoma city could see 1-3 inches of snow.
Some of the rain coming down will be heavy in and around Oklahoma City.
With winter weather on the way, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has their trucks ready for the roads. ODOT has 500 trucks, and crews across the state ready to work 12-hour shifts in case Monday’s storms wreak havoc.
The worst of the conditions are expected north and west of I-44.
A travel advisory is in effect for much of central and northern parts of Oklahoma until noon Monday.
The snow line runs from near Ponca City, and will keep working its way eastward Monday morning.
Temps through the rest of the day are expected to remain below freezing. The heaviest precipitation will likely end before noon.
The City of Oklahoma City posted a map showing which streets will watched the most during the winter season.