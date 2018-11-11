ODOT Preps For Possible Winter Storms Monday
With winter weather on the way, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has their trucks ready for the roads.
“Over the past couple of years, we've added 20 salt sheds statewide,” ODOT spokeswoman Lisa Shearer-Salim said.
ODOT has 500 trucks, and crews across the state ready to work 12-hour shifts in case Monday’s storms wreak havoc.
Shearer-Salim says the department can't keep everyone safe on its own.
“In the metro, we will hit bridges and overpasses first because they freeze first, and those are the areas that we really caution motorists to avoid if at all possible until salt and sand trucks have been through the area,” Shearer-Salim said.
When in doubt, Shearer-Salim recommends staying home.
“It's definitely tough so we just want to remind drivers that if you listen closely to the forecast, pay attention to conditions. If you can stay at home if it's bad out, please do,” Shearer-Salim said.