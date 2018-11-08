News
Police Identify Homicide Victim In NW OKC
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 7:48 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified a homicide victim who was found with a stab wound in northwest OKC, Wednesday.
Officers said Frankie Washington, 42 of Sanford Florida was stabbed near northwest 16th Street and Meridian. He was found lying near the intersection by a passerby.
The victim was transported to OU Medical Center where he died of an apparent stab wound. Police said the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear.
There were no arrests made in this case.
