Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing In NW OKC
Wednesday, November 7th 2018, 5:03 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, a passerby found a woman with stab wounds to her arm near a 7-11 located near northwest 16th Street and north Meridian Avenue. Officers said they located the woman who was awake but refused to speak.
The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died. The victim has not been identified.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.
