Tulsa Businessman Kevin Stitt Wins Gubernatorial Race
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt has been elected the next governor of Oklahoma.
Stitt beat out former Attorney General Drew Edmondson and Libertarian candidate Chris Powell for the state’s top executive position.
Stitt, who does not have experience in politics, beat out former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett for the GOP nomination in a runoff after the two advanced from a crowded race.
After the primary runoff, the campaign became heated and the ad campaign was contentious between Stitt and Edmondson.
Among the first to congratulate Stitt on his win was Senate Pro Tempore-designate Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City:
"I want to congratulate Governor-elect Kevin Stitt on his impressive win in the governor’s race. Voters connected with his bold, new vision for Oklahoma. There will be a lot of common ground and shared goals between Governor-elect Stitt and the Oklahoma Senate Republicans. I’m very excited and optimistic about the future of Oklahoma. Thank you to my fellow Oklahomans for putting trust in Senate Republicans. We stand ready to work closely with Governor-elect Stitt and Speaker McCall to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state!"
Edmondson ran for governor in 2010 but lost the Democratic nomination to then-Lieutenant Gov. Jari Askins who lost to Republican candidate Mary Fallin.