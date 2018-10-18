News - Political
Vice President Pence Formally Endorses Kevin Stitt During Tulsa Rally
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 6:29 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Vice President of the United States visited Oklahoma Thursday, October 18.
Vice President Mike Pence formally endorsed Kevin Stitt at a large rally at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.
Dubbed the red wave, Republicans say Kevin Stitt will be exceptional for Oklahoma business.
Endorsements came from Matt Pennell the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Senator James Lankford, Senator Jim Inhofe, and U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin and others.
Pence says Drew Edmondson is just another liberal who would raise taxes on working Oklahomans.
The race is still tight, Republicans hope this rally energized their base enough to head to the polls on November 6.