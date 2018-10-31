Troopers Locate Vehicle Involved In I-40 Collisions, ID Woman Killed
OKLAHOMA CITY - The tractor-trailer involved in the multiple crashes Monday morning on Interstate 40 has been located, troopers said.
The crashes happened in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near MacArthur Boulevard in Oklahoma City. A tractor-trailer's driver side fifth axle dual wheel assembly disengaged and hit several vehicles.
One woman, Kasey Jill Morse, 33, of Yukon, was killed as a result of the crash.
Troopers found the tractor-trailer in Gainesville, Texas, after they received a tip.
The tractor-trailer's driver, Shannon Fast, of Oklahoma City, said he did not know he lost his wheel assembly and discovered it when he performed his check about two hours later.
Investigators said the appropriate inspection was performed before it left the business near Council Road and Interstate 40 and there were no visible evidence that would cause Fast to think the vehicle was in unsafe condition.
Investigators are now trying to determine if the dual wheel assembly was tampered with over the weekend.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OHP's traffic homicide unit at 405-425-2323.