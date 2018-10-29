Witnesses Rush To Aide Of Woman After Semi Tire Hits Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman is dead and several others were injured after troopers said an airborne tire smashed into vehicles Monday morning.
A five-axle tractor-trailer traveling northbound on MacArthur Boulevard, passing under I-40, was also hit by a wheel assembly that appears to have come off of I-40, troopers said.
Shelby Jackson was traveling eastbound on I-40 in her Jeep when the airborne tire smashed her vehicle. It caused her to lose control and come to rest in a ditch.
“They (witnesses) broke in my window and they cut my seat belt. They stood there with me until the paramedics were able to pull me out of my vehicle,” said Jackson. “I am so incredibly grateful that they stayed there because they didn't have to do that. I want them to know how grateful I am that they saved me.”
Jackson was hospitalized with minor injuries and later released.
“I honestly just want to express my deepest condolences to the family. I’ve been praying for your all morning,” said Jackson.
As troopers work to track down the semi's driver, several motorists are recovering from the tragic events.
“I’m kind of nervous to get back on the road, but unfortunately, when you do accept your driver’s license, you have to know that driving is dangerous and you have to take every precaution you can,” said Jackson.
Police are looking for witnesses, business owners who may have a video that documents traffic on Interstate 40 between Portland Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard, or repair shops called out to repair a trailer-trailer wheel assembly anytime Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oklahoma Highway Patrol at (405) 425-2323.