Bodycam Shows Arrest Of OKC Man Accused Of Molesting Girl In Public
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man is under investigation after he was accused of molesting a girl in public.
Officers arrested Donald Walters, 47, on Friday after staff employees at a local vision clinic called police.
Police released the body camera footage of officers handcuffing Walters at the clinic. He was sitting in an exam room when officers arrived.
Officer: “We’re gonna have a few more questions for you, if you could go ahead and stand up for me.”
Police were told Walters came in for an appointment and had an 11-year-old girl with him.
“She was in his care for the day,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He is not related to her in any way.”
According to an arrest affidavit, a clinic employee saw Walters and the girl in the lobby "holding hands and their hands were in the victim's crotch."
The employee told police Walters rubbed the girl inappropriately with his fingers. A second staff member witnessed the man touch the girl again in another part of the building.
“The staff did everything right,” said Knight. “They noticed she was there with him and they were acting inappropriately. She was being touched inappropriately and they got on the phone immediately with 911 and got officers headed that way.”
When officers arrived, they watched the entire incident play out on the office security video.
Walters had little to say as he was handcuffed and escorted out of the office.
Walters: “I don’t understand what this is about, man.”
Walters was arrested and jailed on two complaints of lewd acts with a child and one complaint of outraging public decency. His bond was set at $93,000.