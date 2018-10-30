Crime
OKC Man Accused Of Lewd Acts With A Child While At Doctor's Office
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 11:54 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man was arrested after witnesses said he was inappropriately touching an underage girl at a doctor's office, police said.
On Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to an optometrist's office in the 8800 block of N Council Road.
Employees of the doctor's office said they saw a man touch an 11-year-old girl crotch area and her butt while sitting in the waiting room, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Police said the security video showed the man fondle the girl's crotch over her clothes.
Donald Walters, 47, was arrested on two complaints lewd acts with a child and one complaint of outraging public decency.
Walters was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.