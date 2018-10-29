Riley On Coaching In The NFL: 'I Certainly Don't Have That Itch Right Now'
Lincoln Riley made it pretty clear during his Monday news conference, that he's not interested in coaching in the NFL, for now.
"No, not right now. You sit here and answer these questions and I always want to be truthful. The truth for me is I love Oklahoma," said Riley "I love coaching here. I love college football. I certainly don't have that itch right now. Don't know that I ever will."
Riley went on to say, "But I'm never going to be a guy that stands up here and says no way, no how with any of these things ever happening. I don't know that. But I know right now I could care less about the NFL."
The topic came up Monday after the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson, prompting speculation that Riley would want a reunion with his former QB Baker Mayfield.
Riley signed a new 5 year, $25 million contract this summer with OU.