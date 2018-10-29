Sport
Could Lincoln Riley Replace Hue Jackson As Browns Next Head Coach?
Monday, October 29th 2018, 3:01 PM CDT
Updated:
Norman - Brian Mueller reports from Norman on the big news of the day, Hue Jackson being fired as the Cleveland Browns head coach.
Lincoln Riley had already been tied to the job in the future due to the Baker Mayfield connection, but no one thought the job would be open so soon.
But Riley made it clear on Monday, he’s happy where he’s at and says he couldn’t care less about the NFL.