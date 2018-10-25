Massive Police Search For Suspect In Alleged Yukon Abduction
YUKON, Oklahoma - Multiple police agencies are looking for a suspect who allegedly abducted a woman Thursday evening.
The suspect has been identified as Adrian Vargas.
Yukon police confirm that this pursuit began as an abduction.
According to officials, the assault victim either jumped or was thrown out of the vehicle police were pursuing near Northwest 10th Street and Cornewell Drive.
Yukon, Mustang, and Oklahoma City Police Department as well as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Air One were all on the scene.
The suspect crashed out near Southwest 119th and South Cemetery Road just south of Mustang on foot. Dogs were released to track the suspect's scent, officials said.
Officials said they are thankful for the witness who called in to notify police of the suspect.
"By them being observant and being able to call 911 they were able to stay on top of the vehicle or at least the crime that they saw," said Major John Brown, Yukon Police.
The victim was critically injured and transported to OU Medical Center. Police said the suspect also has connections to Oklahoma City.
Police have a chopper circling over cemetery road near SW119th. Dogs are also out trying to find the suspect. OHP, OCPD and Mustang are setting up a perimeter.— Bonnie Campo (@bonniecampo) October 26, 2018
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.