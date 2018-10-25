Edmond Animal Shelter Is Over Capacity; Asking For The Public's Help
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond Animal Shelter is asking for help with adoptions after hitting an 18-year high with its population of large dogs. Shelter staff are being forced to sacrifice comfort by housing dogs outside, in small spaces, and the quarantine room.
“We are drowning in animals, we are probably 300% over capacity,” said Hillary Ruth, an Edmond Animal Welfare Officer.
It’s gotten to the point of euthanization.
“We are not a no kill, but we are a low kill,” said Ruth. “If a dog is too aggressive or a cat is a little bit sick, we can't get rescues to pull because they're all full too. We’re just going to have to start euthanizing, which is just horrible.”
Kristine Johnson has adopted pets before and to call it rewarding, she believes would be an understatement.
“Animals rarely have bad days,” said Johnson. “They're always happy and they're always glad to see you.”
Johnson stopped by the Edmond Animal Shelter after hearing it's overflowing with dogs. She’s going home with a new family member, Rembrant.
“The nice thing about these animals is that they've already been spayed, neutered, and they’ve been chipped,” said Johnson.
The Edmond Animal Shelter is located at 2424 Old Timbers Drive. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shelter is open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Adoption fees are $25.