Volunteers Makeover OKC Non-Profit For United Way’s ‘Day of Caring’
OKLAHOMA CITY - Walls inside Northwest Oklahoma City non-profit "Heartline" received a facelift by the hands of volunteers Friday. It was all part of United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, which helps out non-profits with work they couldn’t normally do on their own.
“A lot of our agencies don't have the staffing size that maybe might be optimum for them,” said Adam Baker, Volunteer Center Manager for United Way of Central Oklahoma. “So, volunteering is a huge part to help them add on to the work that they need to complete.”
Heartline offer’s a 211 service. It is also home to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for the state of Oklahoma.
Employees from Heartland Payment Systems volunteered their time for the makeover.
The day of caring gives volunteers a first-hand look at difference agencies and their roles.
“We do operate 24 hours a day and so it really helps with having a kitchen that is assessable and for people that are working all difference shifts here,” said Margi Preston, Executive Director of Heartline. “It really makes it a big difference to have somewhere for people to come and get away from the phones for a few minutes.”
Whether it's you, a group of friends or co-workers, just one hour of time makes a big difference in the community.
“Netflix and the mall, those things are fun but you will get such a sense of purpose,” said Baker. “When you’re out in the community helping those who haven't had all of the advantages in life, it is just so rewarding.”
