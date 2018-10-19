News
1 Injured In Norman Shooting; Police Searching For 4 Suspects
Friday, October 19th 2018, 3:45 PM CDT
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - One person was injured in a shooting in Norman, police said.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of McGee Drive near Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue SW.
Police said they are looking for four people in the area and are asking residents to avoid the area.
Three schools in the area -- Jackson Elementary, Alcott Middle School and Whittier Middle School -- were placed on lockout due to the search for the four people. A short time later, the lockout was lifted.
The condition of the gunshot victim is not known at this time.
