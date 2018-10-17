CALLER 4: I was just traveling on I-35 going North. There is something bad in the road. I don't know what it is. I can't tell. I went over it. It's a definite danger for someone driving.

DISPATCH: Okay, it's a what now?

CALLER 4: I have no idea what it is. It's a big mass of something in the middle of the highway. I ran over it. I don;t know if my car is messed up or not. I am worried that it might, someone might hit it and wreck.