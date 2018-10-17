911 Calls Released In Deadly Crash Involving OKC Doctor
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City doctor has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal crash on I-35.
Bryan Perry, 47, is now charged with First Degree Manslaughter, Driving Under the Influence and Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision.
Wednesday afternoon, Edmond Police released the 911 calls from witnesses who found the victim and suspect along the interstate around 1:30 a.m. October 12th.
“He is laying in the right-hand lane. He is not moving, and there is trash all over," said the first caller. "The car that hit him is on the shoulder ahead of me about half a mile with his flashers on."
Court documents state 31-year-old Nicholas Rappa was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was hit by a Mercedes driven by Perry. The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance tape from a nearby hospital.
The medical examiner's report indicates that Rappa died of blunt force trauma.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Rappa was hit by at least two other vehicles following the initial crash.
Here is another one of those calls:
CALLER 4: I was just traveling on I-35 going North. There is something bad in the road. I don't know what it is. I can't tell. I went over it. It's a definite danger for someone driving.
DISPATCH: Okay, it's a what now?
CALLER 4: I have no idea what it is. It's a big mass of something in the middle of the highway. I ran over it. I don;t know if my car is messed up or not. I am worried that it might, someone might hit it and wreck.
Perry's car was found nearby. It had collided with a light pole.
Another witness called 911 after he found Perry on the ground.
DISPATCH: Are you still in your truck?
CALLER 3: No, I am not. I am standing by the guy here.
DISPATCH: Okay, is he conscious?
CALLER: Yes, he is breathing.
"Are you alright buddy?
News 9 spoke with one of the witnesses of the crash Wednesday.
That driver says Perry's car was weaving all over the interstate before the crash.
Adding, it didn't appear Rappa’s motorcycle had a working tail light, and that rain made it hard to see that evening.