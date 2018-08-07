Republican Governor Candidate Debate Live Updates

In just three weeks, Mick Cornett and Kevin Stitt face one another in a runoff to win the Republican spot for Governor on the November Ballot.

Tonight, both men join us for a one-hour debate on the issues facing the office holder. First, a quick introduction of the two candidates.

Candidates:

Mick Cornett is the former Mayor of Oklahoma City, the son of a postal worker and a school teacher, and a fifth generation Oklahoman. He is a graduate of Putnam City High School, The University of Oklahoma and also holds an MBA from New York University.

Before seeking elected office, he had a successful, 20-year career in broadcast journalism, where he served as a reporter, anchor and manager. Afterward, he was elected to City Council and finally as the Mayor of Oklahoma City.

He is married to Terri and has three sons and five grandchildren.

Kevin Stitt says he is a conservative Republican candidate for governor with a vision to be Top 10 in growth, education, infrastructure, healthcare, and government efficiency.

Stitt founded Gateway Mortgage in 2000. He is a fourth-generation Oklahoman, raised in Norman, where his dad was a pastor. He graduated from Norman High School and worked his way through Oklahoma State University by selling books with the Southwestern Company.

He has been married to his wife, Sarah, for nearly 20 years and together they have six children.

Debate Rules:

Candidates will have one minute to respond to a question.

The moderators will allow rebuttal responses, at their discretion.

We have asked the candidates not to interrupt one another.

Each candidate will be allowed two minutes for a closing statement.

Questions