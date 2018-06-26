Cornett, Stitt Advance Into GOP Runoff For Governor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cornett, Stitt Advance Into GOP Runoff For Governor

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It’s official: a runoff will decide who will be the GOP candidate for governor.

Former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett will advance to the runoff and will face Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt on Aug. 28.

In a field of 10 Republican candidates, 59-year-old Cornett won the most votes of the votes.

Cornett is a former television reporter who was first elected mayor of Oklahoma City in 2004 and served four consecutive terms during a revitalization of the state's capital city.

By 10 p.m. and with multiple precincts still not accounted for, it was too close to call between Lamb and Stitt.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Lamb conceded the primary and Stitt became Cornett's challenger for August.

Lamb had the second amount of votes for most of the night, but lost his edge to Stitt as the night wore on. 

The Libertarian candidates will likely also be in runoff. Chris Powell and Rex L. Lawhorn will face each other in the runoff on Aug. 28.

Whoever wins the Republican runoff will face Democratic candidate Drew Edmondson who served as state attorney general from 1995 to 2011 and the winner of the Libertarian runoff on Nov. 6.

