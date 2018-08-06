Oklahoma Prison On Lockdown After Fight

An Oklahoma prison is under lockdown after a fight broke out.

At least six inmates were injured in a fight at the North Fork Corrections Center.

The prison will be under lockdown while authorities investigate what led up to the fight. It will be locked down at least until Thursday, Aug. 9.

Visitation is canceled at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre until Thursday. ODOC will assess later this week whether visitation will take place this Thursday, Aug. 6. — Oklahoma DOC (@OklaDOC) August 6, 2018

