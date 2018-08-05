Victims Of Ponca City Plane Crash Identified By Coworkers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Victims Of Ponca City Plane Crash Identified By Coworkers

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma -

A pilot and four passengers died in a plane crash in Ponca City Saturday.  

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms they were in town for the monthly fly in breakfast, where pilots from all over the southwest gather at the airport

The victims are from Independence Kansas.

FAA records show the plane is registered to Jeremiah 29:11 Inc., a ministry run by Pastor Tim Valentine.

Coach Jason Brown of Independence Community College posted a tribute on Twitter, calling Valentine a ‘dear friend.’

As for the passengers, the Independence Rural Fire Department posted condolences on Facebook for one of their own, Nick Warner.

The fire department confirms Nick, his two children and his father bill passed away in the Ponca City plane crash.

The FAA and NTSB are still investigating the crash, looking for a cause.

