Ponca City Community Responds To Fatal Plane Crash

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma -

Witnesses say this fatal crash was loud and full of fire.

The crash woke Anna Hendrickson’s sleeping baby this morning.

“I just heard a great big boom, and there was just huge black smoke,” Hendrickson said.

Down the street, Joan Hendrickson saw the smoke coming from the field behind her from the plane crash.

"It was high, with lots of really black smoke," Hendrickson said.

When officials arrived at the scene soon after 10:40 this morning, it was too late.

Three adults and two children had died in the crash.

Planes are very common in this area, especially the first Saturday of every month when the Ponca City Airport hosts a fly in breakfast, run by the Ponca City aviation Booster Club.

That’s why this six seater plane from Independence, Kansas was in town today.

David Mair with the Club says word has already spread around the aviation community, and area pilots are already trying to figure out what they can do to help.

“What we’re told is that the pilot of the aircraft had owned it for about a year, so we don’t know whether the family had been with us on numerous occasions or whether this was their first time,” Mair said.

Meanwhile Highway patrol, the FAA and NTSB continue to investigate what went wrong.

The NTSB will arrive in town first thing in the morning to finish the investigation. 

